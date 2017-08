Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm |

LAKEWOOD - Haddasah Krohn, a”h, was niftar Thursday after being struck by a vehicle near Forest Avenue and Seventh Street in Lakewood.

Local sources report that the victim, who was said to be around three years old, was riding a bicycle near her home when the incident occurred.

The levayah is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Lakewood Bais Hachaim on 7th street.