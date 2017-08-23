Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
א' אלול תשע"ז
| Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
National
Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot Is $700,000,000
Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot Is $700,000,000
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm |
א' אלול תשע"ז
Store clerk Malik Imran sells Powerball tickets in Chicago on Tuesday. The jackpot for Wednesday night’s multistate Powerball lottery is $700 million, the second-largest ever. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)