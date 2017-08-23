Netanyahu to Putin: Israel May Act to Curb Iran in Syria

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 3:32 pm |

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters)

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters/Hamodia) - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Israel was prepared to act unilaterally to prevent an expanded Iranian military presence in Syria as Moscow works to end the civil war there.

Netanyahu said after a three-hour meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that he “spoke to President Putin very clearly about our positions on this matter and the fact that this is unacceptable to us.”

Speaking to Israeli journalists in a conference call afterwards, Netanyahu said he told Putin that Israel would take action if its “red lines” were crossed, The Times of Israel said.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made a similar statement in July: “Israel reserves its complete freedom of action, regardless of any understandings or developments. We retain exclusive responsibility for the security of Israeli citizens, and therefore our freedom of action is absolute. We will do everything that is needed.”

But this was the first time the prime minister said it, and face-to-face with Putin, not in a conference with Israeli journalists.

“We take the Israeli interests in Syria into account,” Alexander Petrovich Shein, Russia’s ambassador to Israel, told its Channel One on Tuesday. “Were it up to Russia, the foreign forces would not stay.”

Zeev Elkin, an Israeli cabinet minister who joined Netanyahu in Sochi, said in a radio interview after the talks with Putin that he had “no doubt that it (the meeting) will lead to practical steps.” Elkin did not elaborate on what they might be.

After the meeting ended, Netanyahu was due to fly back to Israel for talks with U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Dina Powell, who are on a Middle East tour.