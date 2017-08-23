Netanyahu to Putin: Iran’s Growing Role in Syria Threatens World

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:11 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R.) meets with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (2nd R.) in Moscow, Russia, in March 2017. (Reuters/Pavel Golovkin/Pool)

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Iran’s growing role in Syria poses a threat to Israel, the Middle East and the world, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“Mr. President, with joint efforts we are defeating Islamic State, and this is a very important thing. But the bad thing is, that where the defeated Islamic State group vanishes, Iran is stepping in,” Netanyahu told Putin during talks at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel,” Netanyahu said. “It [Iran] arms terrorist organizations, it sponsors and initiates terror.”

Netanyahu also said that “Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon.”

Russia intervened in Syria on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2015, its forces fighting what it deems Sunni Islamist “terrorists” in partnership with Iran and Hezbollah, Israel’s arch-foes. Moscow argues its big-power clout deters Iran or Hezbollah from opening a new front with Israel.

“We take the Israeli interests in Syria into account,” Alexander Petrovich Shein, Russia’s ambassador to Israel, told Channel One on Tuesday. “Were it up to Russia, the foreign forces would not stay.”

In comments published this week, the chief of Israel’s air force said Israel had struck suspected Hezbollah arms shipments in Syria around 100 times during the Syrian civil war, apparently without Russian interference and rarely drawing retaliation.

Netanyahu and Putin met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi for their sixth series of talks since September 2015.