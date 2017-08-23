IDF Seizes PA-Bound Truck Loaded With Weapons Parts

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 3:46 am |

Illegal weapons seized in the raids Tuesday night. (IDF Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers on Tuesday night seized a truck that was attempting to smuggle weapons parts into Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. The truck was seized after a standard inspection at an IDF checkpoint in the southern Chevron Hills area. Inside the truck, army officials said, were dozens of parts for machine guns hidden inside large piles of trash. Soldiers said that the truck was on its way to the village of Idna, near Chevron. The driver was arrested.

More weapons were seized by soldiers in Beit Lechem overnight Tuesday. Soldiers on patrol in the city raided a weapons cache that contained handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The weapons were seized, and several arrests were made.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they had arrested six wanted security suspects in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.