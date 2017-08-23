Cuomo: Cashless Tolls Coming for Niagara Thruway Bridges

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 5:43 pm |

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) - State officials plan to make the commute easier for motorists who use two bridges spanning the Niagara River near Buffalo.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on Grand Island on Tuesday to announce that the toll booths at the Grand Island bridges will be removed and replaced with a high-speed cashless toll system.

Motorists with E-ZPass will see the charges on their Thruway account, while drivers without E-Zpass will have their license plates scanned by cameras and be sent a bill in the mail.

Supporters say it will ease traffic congestion and reduce auto emissions on Grand Island, located between Buffalo and Niagara Falls.