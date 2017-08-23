Ambassador Friedman Criticizes Trump on Charlottesville

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm |

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman (C) attends a welcome ceremony for El Al’s new aircraft Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - President Donald Trump was on the receiving end of criticism from an unexpected quarter on Wednesday—ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Friedman was drawn by a Channel 10 reporter into commenting on the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville.

Asked if Pres. Trump’s response was “fine,” Friedman replied, “I think that it was not fine,” then caught himself and said he would rather not comment any further on the matter.

He also said Trump “is being treated unfairly by the media. I think he’ll do a great job for America.”

The ambassador was queried not at a press conference with prepared remarks but on the sidelines of a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport for the arrival of the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to be added to El Al’s fleet.