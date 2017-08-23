Air Force Acquires Ready-to-Go Drone

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 5:39 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Israeli Air Force has integrated the Kochav drone — Elbit Hermes 900 — into its operational fleet, virtually doubling the capablities of its predecessor, the Hermes 450.

The 900 is superior in a number of ways, including size, load capacity, air-time capability and distance abilities.

The remotely controlled craft is 27 feet long, with a wingspan of 48 feet. It flies at a maximum speed of 124.2 mph and can stay in the air for up to 30 hours.

Equally important, the new Kochav, which means “star,” possesses an adaptational advantage over its predecessor: It can be automatically incorporated into the Air Force without adaptation, training and test flights. It is ready-to-go, operational almost on delivery.