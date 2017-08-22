Tefillos Urged as Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Has Surgery

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 9:29 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Family members of Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, asked Tuesday for tefillos as the Rosh Yeshivah underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The Rosh Yeshivah is having the surgery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Yerushalayim.

Many yeshivos across Eretz Yisrael held sedarim on the first day of the new zman, to daven for the complete recovery of Harav Ezrachi.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malkah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.