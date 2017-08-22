Regional Briefs – August 22, 2017

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:55 pm |

NY Students’ Math, English Scores Up Slightly in 2017

NEW YORK – Math and English scores for New York students who took standardized tests last spring inched up slightly, The Associated Press reported. In English, 39.8 percent in grades 3 through 8 were proficient, compared with 37.9 percent in 2016. In math, 40.2 percent passed, compared with 39.1 percent the previous year.

Police Probing Whether Senecas Spied on NY Agency

ALBANY – Prosecutors are investigating whether representatives of the Indian tribe that runs three casinos eavesdropped on the state Gaming Commission, The Associated Press reported. A listening device was found in an office the agency leases from the Senecas.

Longtime Assemblyman Farrell to Retire Next Month

NEW YORK – Longtime Assemblyman Herman Farrell announced Monday that he’ll retire from his Manhattan seat next month, The Associated Press reported. The 85-year-old Democrat was first elected in 1974. Since his retirement becomes official just a week before the primaries, local Democrats will appoint his replacement.