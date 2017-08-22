Quake Kills Two People on Italian Holiday Island

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 3:01 am |

Rescue workers check a collapsed house after an earthquake hits the island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, Italy, early Tuesday. (Reuters/Ciro De Luca)

ROME (Reuters) - An earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian holiday island of Ischia on Monday night, collapsing buildings, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, officials said.

Residents and tourists on the island off the coast of Naples ran out on to the narrow streets from homes and hotels. Fearing aftershocks, many decided to leave the island early.

Media images showed about six buildings in the town of Casamicciola that had collapsed in the quake, which hit at 8:57 p.m. local time.

The quake hit a few days before the first anniversary of a major quake that killed nearly 300 people in central Italy, most of them in the town of Amatrice.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology put the magnitude of Monday’s quake at 4.0, revising it up from an initial 3.6, but both the U.S. Geological Survey and the European quake agency estimated the magnitude at 4.3.

The director of the island’s hospital said two people were killed and about 40 injured.

Most of the damage was in the high part of the volcanic island. Hotels and residences on the coast did not appear to have suffered serious damage.

Helicopters and a ferry boat brought in more rescue workers from the mainland.

Three extra ferries were provided during the night for about 1,000 residents and tourists who wanted to leave. As daylight broke, dozens of people went to the island’s four ports, having decided to end their vacations early.

A few people were pulled out alive from the rubble, including a seven-month-old baby. A few others, including two children, were located still alive and rescuers were working to free them, according to media.

Roberto Allocca, a doctor from a local hospital, told Sky TG24 that about 25 people had been treated for minor injuries. Most of the hospital had been evacuated and the injured were treated outside.

Some civil protection squads were already on the island because of brushfires.