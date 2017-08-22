Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
ל' אב תשע"ז
| Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Technology
One Lump or Two?
One Lump or Two?
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:07 pm |
ל' אב תשע"ז
KIND Snacks, a healthful-snacks company, dumped 45,485 pounds sugar in Times Square Tuesday, to demonstrate “the amount of added sugar kids in the U.S. eat every 5 minutes,” the company said in a tweet. “It’s time for a change.” (KIND Snacks)