New York Waterway to Keep Route Started During Train Repairs

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 4:54 pm |

Light rain falls as a New York Waterway ferry chugs along the Hudson River with the New York City skyline, May 2017, seen from Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Waterway says it will continue running the ferries between Hoboken and midtown Manhattan that it began during train schedule cutbacks this summer.

The service began in July when track work at New York’s Penn Station forced New Jersey Transit to redirect some trains to Hoboken. NY Waterway said Monday the service will continue after the repairs are finished at Penn Station on Sept. 1.

NY Waterway said more than 65,000 people have used the ferries since the Penn Station work began July 10.

The eight-minute ride will cost $8, with 10-trip tickets costing $75 and monthly passes costing $274.50.