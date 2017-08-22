Cuomo Nominates Matthew Driscoll to Run Thruway Authority

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 4:30 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) and Transportation Commissioner Matthew Driscoll (R) at a press conference in January. Then-MTA Chairman Thomas Predergast is at center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ALBANY (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll nominate Matthew Driscoll to run the New York state Thruway Authority.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that Driscoll, the current commissioner of the state Department of Transportation and former mayor of Syracuse, will be nominated to serve as executive director of the agency that operates the 570-mile Thruway system. Driscoll, DOT commissioner since 2015, was mayor of Syracuse from 2001-2009.

He’ll replace Bill Finch, the acting executive director for the past two years.

The Thruway’s board of directors will meet to name Driscoll acting executive director. His nomination has to be confirmed by the state Senate after the Legislature starts its 2018 session in early January.

Cuomo says Cathy Calhoun, DOT’s chief of staff, will serve as the agency’s acting commissioner.