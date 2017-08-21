Regional Briefs – August 20, 2017

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 8:22 pm |

Rescuers Form Human Chain to Save Struggling Swimmer

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Firefighters and lifeguards formed a human chain Friday afternoon to rescue a swimmer struggling off the Jersey shore, The Associated Press reported. There were no serious injuries.

Pilot of Small Plane Survives Crash in New Jersey

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The pilot of small plane belonging to an aerial advertising company survived a crash Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old was circling to land when the aircraft lost power and crashed into a marsh.

NY Seizes 2,701 Cartons Of Contraband Cigarettes

NEW YORK – A Virginia man was arrested when he entered New York with a carload of contraband cigarettes, The Associated Press reported. The state seized 2,701 cartons which had official Virginia stamps but not New York state and New York City tax stamps. He faces criminal charges as well as fines of up to $600 per carton.

PATH Has Record Ridership During Penn Station Repairs

NEWARK – The repairs at Penn Station this summer have been a boon for the PATH service, The Associated Press reported. Average weekday ridership reached 298,000 last month, nine percent over 2016 and the most since the Port Authority took over the rail line in 1962.

NJ Candidate Murphy Denies He Would Hike Taxes by $75B

TRENTON – Democrat Phil Murphy denied claims by his Republican opponent that he would raise taxes by $75 billion if elected governor, saying he’s proposing only $1.3 billion, The Associated Press reported. But Republicans say he is leaving out his healthcare plan.

Search for Ring Owner Leads to Poignant Moment

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. – The discovery of a high school ring with the initials “AKT” from the class of 1990 ended with a touching exchange, WPVI reported. Harry Boody determined a woman named Ayana Thurman was the owner but was dismayed to learn she died in 2015. He tracked down her son, Chase Toliver, who said the lost ring meant a lot to him.