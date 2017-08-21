Netanyahu to Inaugurate Tel Aviv-Buenos Aires Flight Route

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm |

An Aerolíneas Argentinas MD-88. The carrier will be seen in Israeli skies in September, according to a new agreement.

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is slated to announce the start of regular commercial flights between Israel and Argentina on his visit to the country next month, the first such visit of an incumbent prime minister, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported on Monday.

El Al and Aerolíneas Argentinas have signed an agreement between the two national airlines, to commence in September. PM Netanyahu’s trip to Argentina and other countries in Latin America is tentatively scheduled for September 12 and 13.

According to the announcement in May by Argentina, the flights will have a stopover in Madrid or Barcelona.

The signing of the agreement last Friday finalizes plans laid out in a framework document signed in March by Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra and Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Ilán Sztulman.

The Argentinean Foreign Ministry said at the time that the agreement “was made possible by the excellent relations that exist between aeronautical authorities, in addition to the historical bonds between both countries.”