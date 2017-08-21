French Police: One Killed in Marseille After Car Crashes Into Bus Shelters

French police conduct their investigation in the French port city of Marseille after one person was killed and another injured after a vehicle crashed into two bus shelters, in Marseille, France, Monday. (Reuters/Philippe Laurenson)

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille on Monday when a car crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.

Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

“At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual,” a police official told Reuters.

The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15 a.m. (local time) in the 13th arrondissement – or district – in the poorer northern part of the city, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several miles south.

The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for the 22-year-old driver who plowed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.