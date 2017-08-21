Female Arab Terror Stabber, Mother of 5, Indicted

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 5:24 am |

An Israeli policeman stands guard near Shaar Shechem in the Old City of Yerushalayim. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

YERUSHALAYIM - An indictment was handed down Monday against Fadua Hamada, a 29-year-old mother of five, who was the female stabber who injured one person as she went on a stabbing spree outside Shaar Shechem [Damascus Gate] in Yerushalayim’s Old City a week ago on Shabbos.

Hamada denied the charges, but video cameras clearly captured her face, and provided a complete portrayal of her attack.

Hamada, a resident of an Arab neighborhood in Yerushalayim, pulled out a knife and wildly wielded it outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City, striking out at anyone in her vicinity. Several people, including a chareidi man on his way to the Kosel, managed to avoid her attacks. In the end, she reached a 31-year-old man, a Christian Arab who worked in the vicinity, and lightly injured him before she was arrested.

After the attack, police raided her house and seized documents and a computer. Her husband was arrested as well, and is accused of being an accessory to her crime, although police said that he told them that his wife had said nothing of the attack when she left the house. Police are charging her with committing an act of terror, attempted murder, possession of an illegal weapon and resisting arrest.