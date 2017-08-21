Britain’s Big Ben Falls Silent for Four Years of Renovation Work

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 8:58 am |

The Big Ben bell chimes for the last time in four years ahead of restoration work on the Elizabeth Tower, at the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON (Reuters) - The Big Ben bell in the British parliament’s famous clock tower tolled for the last time on Monday before it ceased its regular bongs for four years while renovation work is carried out.

The bongs will sound for special events but the four-year length of the outage has caused consternation among British politicians. Prime Minister Theresa May has said the length of the absence “can’t be right.”

The hammers which have struck the 13.7 ton bell every hour for most of the last 157 years will be locked and disconnected from the clock to ensure the safety of those working on the restoration in the tower, with the bell-ringing not returning to normal until 2021.

Hundreds of people stood in silence along Westminster Bridge and Parliament Square to observe the final bongs, breaking into applause once the bells had ceased to ring.

Officially called the Elizabeth Tower, the 96-meter-tall clock tower that houses Big Ben is believed to be the most photographed building in the United Kingdom. Its lower sections are already covered in scaffolding.

The panel of lawmakers responsible for the maintenance of parliament’s buildings has said it will review the arrangements following the backlash, but will still ensure worker safety is prioritized.