BREAKING: Police Shoot Dead Barcelona Terror Suspect in Spain

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 10:48 am |

Catalan police have shot dead Barcelona terror suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub in the Sant Sadurni de Noya region, west of Barcelona, media reports said Monday afternoon.

Spanish police confirmed that they killed a person who appeared to wear an explosive belt in Subirats, near Sant Sadurni de Noya.

Moroccan-born Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona.

After driving at high speed into crowds and killing 13 people, the suspected terrorist fled on foot and then hijacked a car as it was being parked, stabbing the driver to death, police said.

Abouyaaqoub then drove the hijacked car through a police checkpoint, police said. It was later found abandoned, with the man’s body inside.

Spanish magistrates had sought a Europe-wide arrest warrant for Abouyaaqoub, as police thought he may have crossed the border into France, but in the end he was found and shot in Spain.