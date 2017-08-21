Over 1,000 People Daven at Kever Yehoshua

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 3:18 am |

IDF soldiers guard outside the kever of Yehoshua. overnight Sunday. (IDF Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - Over 1,000 people davened at Kever Yehoshua in Shomron Sunday night, in honor of Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul. The visitors were accompanied by dozens of IDF soldiers, who provided security.

Kever Yehoshua is located in the Arab village of Kifl Harith, located in central Shomron, across from the city of Ariel. Entry into the village is permitted only by special IDF permits, which are generally issued five times a year. Visitors included residents of communities across the country. There were no security incidents reported during the event.

Thousands of people are expected at Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron as well on Monday, as the site, including Ulam Yitzchak, will be open for Jews only. Many are also expected at the Kosel, the tziyun of Rashbi in Meron, and other holy sites. Police said they would be on the alert to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.