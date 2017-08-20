Spanish Police Hunt for Suspected Barcelona Van Driver

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 4:07 am |

An armed Catalan Mossos d’Esquadra officer stands guard at a security checkpoint in Ripoll, north of Barcelona, Spain, August 19. (Reuters/Susana Vera)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spanish police put up scores of roadblocks across the northeast as the manhunt continued Sunday for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona.

Police in Catalonia are searching for Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of carrying out the attack Thursday in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and over 120 people wounded.

The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police think could have died in a massive house explosion Wednesday. Police believe imam Abdelbaki Es Satty radicalized the young men in the extremist cell, which may have accidently blown up a house in the quiet seaside town of Álcanar with the explosive material it was collecting. Es Satty in June abruptly quit working at a mosque in Ripoll and has not been seen since.

His former mosque denounced the deadly attacks and weeping relatives marched into a Ripoll square on Saturday, tearfully denying any knowledge of the radical plans of their sons and brothers. Abouyaaquoub’s mother says his younger brother Hussein has also disappeared, as has the younger brother of one of five terrorists slain Friday by police during an attack on the resort of Cambrils that left one pedestrian dead.

Authorities said the two attacks were the work of a large terrorist cell that had been plotting for a long time from a house they took over in Álcanar. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

On Sunday, Spain’s king and queen and its prime minister attended a ceremony for the victims of the terror attacks.

Everyone so far known in the cell grew up in Ripoll, a town in the Catalan foothills 62 miles north of Barcelona. Spanish police searched nine homes in Ripoll, including Es Satty’s, and set up roadblocks. French police carried out extra border checks on people coming in from Spain.

Neighbors, family and the mayor of Ripoll said they were shocked by news of the alleged involvement of the young men, whom all described as integrated Spanish and Cátalan speakers.

Even with Abouyaaquoub and others at large, Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido declared the cell “broken” Saturday. In addition to the five killed by police, four were in custody and others were killed in a house explosion Wednesday. He said there was no new imminent threat of attack.

Police conducted controlled explosions Saturday in Álcanar, south of Barcelona.

Initially, only one person was believed killed in the Wednesday blast that destroyed a house in Alcanar. But officials said DNA tests were underway to determine if human remains found there Friday were from a second victim. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the ongoing searches, said investigators believed they may belong to Es Satty.

The official said investigators also discovered ingredients of the explosive TATP, used by the Islamic State terror group in attacks in Paris and Brussels, as well as multiple butane tanks.

Islamic terrorists have made a point of targeting Europe’s major tourist attractions — especially in rented or hijacked vehicles.

By late Saturday, the Cátalan emergency service said 53 attack victims still remained hospitalized, 13 of them in critical condition.