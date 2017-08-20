Relative of Would-Be Checkpoint Stabber Arrested

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 7:07 am |

Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a terror attack at the Tapuach Junction in 2016. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A relative of the terrorist who was killed Motzoei Shabbos trying to attack Border Guards was arrested early Sunday morning. The relative is accused of having prior knowledge of the attempt by the 17-year-old terrorist from Tulkarem to kill Israelis at the Tapuach Junction in central Shomron.

The terrorist was killed after he approached a checkpoint at the junction carrying a bag. Officers asked him to approach slowly and allow them to inspect the bag, but he refused, instead pulling a knife out of the bag and charging at the officers. The officers shot at the terrorist, neutralizing him. One officer was slightly injured in the gunfire. Hours before the attack, the terrorist posted his intention on social media, saying that he looked forward to becoming a “martyr” by killing Israelis.

Over the weekend, security forces prevented an attempt by Arabs to break into the town of Atarot in the Binyamin region. Sources in the town said that Arabs had set up a ladder in a remote area of the town’s security border fence, and were attempting to climb it when a security patrol caught them. The Arabs quickly ran away, in the direction of the new Arab city of Rawabi.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 5 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.