NEW YORK - Mrs. Faige Herzka, A”h, passed away this past Friday. She was 93. The levayah took place in Boro Park on Friday and continued to Eretz Yisrael.

Born in the Slovakian town of Beregszász to Reb Mendel and Chana Zucker Hy”d, she was a descendant of the Kol Aryeh and the Migdanos Eliezer. An idyllic childhood was shattered as the Nazis invaded Hungary in 1944 and deported her family to Auschwitz. Incredibly, she and four siblings survived.

She came to the United States and married Reb Pinchas Herzka, z”l, a prominent askan, and was a devoted wife, daughter-in-law, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Herzka is survived by her children, Reb Mendel, Reb Hashi, and Reb Eli, as well as siblings.

(A full tribute follows soon be”H.)