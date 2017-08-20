Cleveland Family in Dire Need of Tefillos After Horrific Accident

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm |

A Cleveland family is in dire need of tefillos after a horrific car accident early Friday morning in Clarion Township, Pennsylvania.

The family’s minivan hit a tractor trailer that had turned over from a precious accident and was blocking both westbound lanes of I-80, according to a report by EYT posted on Explore Clarion. The father only had minor injuries, but four children, aged 4-11, suffered serious injuries. Two are in extremely critical condition.

In a posting, the mother’s sister wrote, “All the Tefilos and tzedakah and teshuva that everyone is doing is breaking thru shamayim. We need more and more of it. Please I am begging everyone to daven their heart out for my sister and her children.”

The names of the children are:

Leah Hadassa bas Michal Chana

Chava bas Michal Chana

Yocheved Rivka bas Michal Chana

Gedalya Dovid Ben Michal Chana