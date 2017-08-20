BD”E: Rebbetzin Esther Yenta Finkel, A”h

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 1:37 pm |

Rebbetzin Esther Yenta Finkel, widow of Hagaon Harav Beinush Finkel, zt”l, former Rosh HaYeshivah of yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim, passed away Sunday evening.

Rebbetzin Finkel was the daughter of Harav Shmuel Greineman, zt”l. Her shidduch to Rav Beinush was made by her uncle, the Chazon Ish.

Rav Beinush served as Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Mir until his petirah in 1990.

The Finkels had five daughters, who became the rebbetzins of Harav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, zt”l, and, ybl”c, Harav Nachman Levovitz, Harav Binyamin Carlebach, Harav Yisrael Glustein and Harav Aaron Lopiansky.

On Sunday evening, a great-granddaughter of Rebbetzin Finkel got married, but the rebbetzin was unable to attend the wedding. She was nifteres shortly after the chuppah.

The levayah will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday.