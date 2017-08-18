Woman Carjacked in Shomron: Third Incident in a Week, Says Official

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 4:25 am |

Israeli soldiers man a checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - A woman was carjacked in full view of IDF troops in Shomron Thursday night, after an Arab vehicle staged an “accident” and rammed into her vehicle. After the crash, the woman stopped her vehicle, but did not get out of it. The Arab claimed to be injured, and the two vehicles proceeded to an IDF checkpoint at the Ofarim Junction in western Shomron.

Once there, the woman got out of the vehicle – and as she did, an Arab who was hiding in the back seat of the second vehicle jumped out and pushed her out of the way, grabbed her keys, went into the woman’s vehicle and sped away, followed by the “injured” Arab who had apparently made a miraculous recovery.

It’s a common modus operandi for Arab carjackings, said Avi Naim, head of the Beit Aryeh local council, where the victim lives. Speaking to the 0404 news site. “The soldiers were unaware of what was going on, and it was only when she got out of the car they realized what happened.” The vehicle was later found abandoned in Ramallah.

Two other similar stories occurred over the past week, one on the same stretch of road where the Thursday incident took place, said Naim. In one recent incident, a 60-year-old woman who was traveling with her granddaughter was badly hurt when Arabs attacked her at a gas station and stole her vehicle. The woman was hospitalized for weeks and still suffers from trauma, he said.

Besides increased police activity, Naim demanded that the government complete construction of a new road that does not pass through Arab villages. The road was built almost a decade ago and the state has invested nearly NIS 250 million in it so far, but has yet to finish the last two kilometers of the road.