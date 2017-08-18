Stabbing in Finland: 1 Person Dead, 8 Injured

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:57 am |

Armed Finnish policemen on guard at the Helsinki airport on Friday. (Lehtikuva via AP)

(AP/Reuters) - A man stabbed several people in Finland’s western city of Turku before police shot him in a leg and detained him Friday, police said, adding that they were looking for more potential suspects.

One person was killed and at least eight hospitalized, the city’s hospital told local news agency STT.

Interior Minister Paula Risikko told Helsingin Sanomat that she did not yet know whether the attack was related to terrorism.

The incident occurred in Puutori Square in central Turku. On Twitter, police urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.

Witness Laura Laine told broadcaster YLE that she stood approximately 20 meters (65 feet) from where the stabbing took place.

“We heard that a young woman was screaming. We saw a man on the square and a knife glittered. He was waving it in the air. I understood that he had stabbed someone,” Laine was quoted as saying.

Police scheduled a news conference at 7 p.m. (12 p.m. ET) in Turku, with Finland’s interior minister and the national police chief.

Turku is about 90 miles west of Helsinki.

Emergency services working at the scene of the attack in Turku Friday. (Facebook via AP)

Finnish channel MTV said security had been heightened at Helsinki’s international airport but didn’t give details.

“Police have told us not to go to the city center, so we are in this coffee shop a few blocks away from the city center,” said Vanessa Deggins, an American who is studying business in one of Turku’s three universities. She didn’t witness the actual attack, but heard sirens going past.

“This is a safe country by American standards. I have gone home alone at 2-3 a.m. … I feel safe. This is a safe country.”