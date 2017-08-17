Today Is the Deadline to Register To Vote for NYC Primaries

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm |

NEW YORK - Friday is the deadline to register to be able to vote in next month’s political primaries.

Applications must be postmarked no later than August 18 and received by a Board of Elections no later than August 23 for people to be eligible to vote. New Yorkers can also register on the online voter registration service on the Department of Motor Vehicles’ website.

On the ballot Sept. 12 in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio faces Sal Albanese, a former city councilman, on the Democratic primary as he pursues his first reelection bid. All councilmanic seats are on the ballot, though many do not face primary challengers.

Some city council races have garnered attention, such as one near Boro Park, where a pool of candidates are vying to succeed the retiring Vincent Gentile. These include Justin Brannan, Gentile’s chief of staff; Kevin Peter Carroll, a district leader who works for City Councilman Stephen Levin; and Khader el-Yateem, a Palestinian-American who supports boycotting Israel. On the Republican side there are four candidates.

In Sunset Park, Councilman Carlos Menchaca is facing a redo of four years ago, when he defeated incumbent Sara Gonzalez. She is now seeking to reclaim her seat. Also in the race is Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, a progressive Democrat, who entered the race late but has strong fundraising numbers and name recognition.

The general election in on Nov. 7.