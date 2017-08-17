BREAKING: Spanish Police Shoot, Kill Terrorists in Cambrils, Near Barcelona

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8:13 pm |

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Police in Spain say they have shot and killed several people south of Barcelona while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack.

The regional police for the Catalonia region said on Twitter early Friday that officers are in Cambrils, a seaside resort town about 62 miles from Barcelona.

They called on people in the town not to go out on the streets.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, is reporting that regional police troopers have killed four people and injured another, and that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.

The channel ran a video of Cambrils’ promenade in which volleys of gunshots could be heard while sirens wailed and people’s screams could be heard.