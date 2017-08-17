Regional Briefs – August 17, 2017

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:49 pm |

JetBlue Crew Sickened By Nail Polish Remover

NEW YORK – Fumes from nail polish remover caused two JetBlue crew members to become ill on a flight Wednesday from Boston to Charleston, The Associated Press reported. It’s the third time this week that people became sick from odors on a JetBlue flight. The airline has installed air filters.

Woman Attacked by Coyote While Hiking on Trail

KINGSBURY, N.Y. – A woman walking on a rural trail Wednesday was attacked by a coyote, suffering serious bite injuries to her face, arm and leg, The Associated Press reported. She got away by jumping into a nearby canal. Officials believe the coyote may be rabid.

New York Adds Backyards To Ban on Video Snooping

ALBANY – Spying on your neighbor’s backyard barbecue with video surveillance is now illegal in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday adding backyards to a list of places where people have an expectation of privacy. Victims are now allowed to seek legal recourse.

FBI Agent Hurt in Accidental Flash Grenade Blast

NEW YORK – An FBI agent was hospitalized for a hand injury after a flash grenade accidentally discharged Wednesday in an underground garage at their Manhattan headquarters, The Associated Press reported. The agent is in stable condition.

Town Closer to Getting Revolutionary War Battlefield

FORT ANN, N.Y. – The upstate town of Fort Ann is a step closer to acquiring a Revolutionary War battlefield that had been considered for a quarry business, the Post-Star reported. Battle Hill was the scene of a fight in July 1777.

Vaccination Reminder for Travelers to Europe

NEW YORK – In light of an outbreak of measles and hepatitis A in several European countries, the New York City Health Department is reminding travelers to be vaccinated before taking a trip to Europe. New Yorkers should speak with their medical provider prior to international travel to ensure that they are up-to-date with all vaccinations – including routine vaccinations like the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) combination vaccine.