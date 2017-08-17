New York Beefs Up Security in Wake of Barcelona Attack

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm |

NYPD Counterterrorism officers stand guard in Time Square Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - New York City and State have increased security measures in response to Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona.

New York City police officials dispatched heavily armed officers to Times Square and other locations, including Spanish diplomatic spots in the city, said NYPD spokesman Peter Donald.

The precautions come at a time when the department has already taken extra security measures around Trump Tower for the president’s visit there this week.

NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters speaks with the media Thursday regarding increased security in Time Square. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he had “directed state-law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across New York, including our airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”

Cuomo also directed that the lights of One World Trade Center’s 408-foot spire be lit Thursday evening in the red and yellow of the Spanish flag, “in solidarity with the people of Spain.”