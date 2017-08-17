Major Construction Begins at Penn Station

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:52 pm |

The Daniel Patrick Moynihan Train Hall construction site Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) - Major construction began Thursday for a new, light-filled train hall across from the cramped and dark Penn Station, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

The planned Moynihan Train Hall was “for many years too difficult to achieve,” he said, but construction is now under way because “New Yorkers don’t give up.”

The planned transit hub in the landmark Farley Post Office building is named after the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who championed the project.

A concourse linking the Farley building to the existing Penn Station across the street opened in June. The $1.6 billion projects are scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The 255,000-square-foot Moynihan Train Hall will be used by Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak passengers.