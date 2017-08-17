Arab Woman Tips Police to Man with Concealed Weapon

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli police arrested a man carrying a concealed weapon on his way to Yerushalayim after receiving a tip from an Arab woman on Thursday, according to media reports.

The suspect, headed to the center of the capital from the Shuafat neighborhood in northeastern part of the city, was seen by the woman, also a resident of Shuafat, putting a sharp object in his bag before getting on a bus.

Acting on that information, police officers and a unit of Border Police caught up with the bus and found a knife inside a bag which he had stowed underneath his seat.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested and taken for interrogation.