Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 8:11 am |

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and President Donald Trump (R). (Reuters/KCNA handout via Reuters/File; Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un, the leader of the North Korea, on Wednesday for delaying a decision on attacking against the U.S. territory of Guam and pausing an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”