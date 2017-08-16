Brooklyn Church Removes Two Plaques Honoring Robert E. Lee

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2:47 pm |

The plaque attached to this maple tree on the grounds of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, says that the tree was planted by Confederate General Robert E. Lee while he was stationed at the nearby U.S. Army base at Fort Hamilton from 1842-1847. The New York chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy installed the plaque in April of 1912. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) - Leaders of a New York Episcopal diocese have removed two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a church property in Brooklyn.

A spokeswoman for the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island says the plaques outside St. John’s Episcopal Church were removed Wednesday.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy markers commemorated the spot where Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the Army at nearby Fort Hamilton in the 1840s. Two decades later, he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

The removal comes in the wake of last weekend’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists protested plans to remove a Lee statue from a public park.