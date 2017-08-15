Satellite Photos Show Scud Missile Factory Being Built in Syria

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:33 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A missile factory under construction in Syria, with suspected Iranian involvement, has been photographed by an Israeli satellite, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Images apparently showing a Scud missile factory going up near the city of Baniyas, south of Latakia, an Assad stronghold, were produced by Eros-B, operated by the Satellite intelligence firm ImageSat. They were released to the public on Tuesday.

The factory is said to bear “great similarity to missile factories in Iran,” suggesting that Tehran has a hand in the project.

The site near the coast in northern Syria appeared to include a long-range missile facility as well as a storage area, the company said.

The images would appear to confirm previous reports that Iran was involved in the construction of such a missile facility in Syria.