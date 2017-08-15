Repairs on 1868 Long Island Lighthouse Could Begin Next Year

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 4:37 pm |

(Cedar Island Lighthouse)

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Local lawmakers on Long Island have awarded a bid for planning and designing exterior upgrades for a deteriorating 19th century lighthouse in the Hamptons.

Newsday reports that the Suffolk County Legislature approved $165,000 for a New York City-based architecture and design firm to plan the restoration of the inside of the Cedar Island Lighthouse in East Hampton.

Legislators say the planning process is expected to be finished by the end of this year. That will allow lawmakers to release a request for proposals to start the repairs in early 2018, the 150th anniversary of the lighthouse’s construction.

The lighthouse has fallen into disrepair after being damaged by a fire in 1974.

The Long Island Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society has a stewardship agreement with the county to restore the structure.