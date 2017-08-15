NY Flags Will Be Lowered Wednesday in Honor of Brooklyn Soldier

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:35 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Flags on New York state government buildings will be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of a soldier from Brooklyn who died in Iraq.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the lowered flags will honor the bravery and service of 30-year-old Army Sgt. Roshain Brooks.

The Pentagon said Brooks and another soldier were casualties of a “mishap” on Sunday as a U.S. artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position.

Cuomo extended condolences to Brooks’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.