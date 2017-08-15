Mosquito-Pesticide Spraying in Some Brooklyn Neighborhoods Tuesday-Wednesday

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 7:20 am |

The yellow parts of the map indicate the areas to be sprayed between 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. (New York City Health Department)

BROOKLYN - The New York City Department of Health has announced that it will spray pesticide from trucks in parts of several Brooklyn neighborhoods between 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, to reduce the risk of West Nile virus. In case of inclement weather, the spraying will be done between 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The areas to be sprayed, which include parts of Crown Heights, Ditmas Park and Kensington, are indicated 0n the map nearby.

Last Friday, the Health Department confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in New York City during the 2017 season.

The number of mosquito pools testing positive for West Nile virus has reached a record high at this point in the season, which could indicate a greater risk of infection and may result in a larger number of human cases relative to other years. The majority of the positive samples have been detected on Staten Island, but mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in every borough.

For the sprayings in Brooklyn, the Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10. The Health Department says that when properly used, this product poses no significant risks to human health. Nevertheless, the Health Department recommends that people take the following precautions to minimize direct exposure:

Whenever possible, stay indoors during spraying. People with asthma or other respiratory conditions are encouraged to stay inside since direct exposure could worsen these conditions.

Air conditioners may remain on. However, if you wish to reduce the possibility of indoor exposure to pesticides, set the air conditioner vent to the closed position, or choose the recirculate function.

Remove children’s toys, outdoor equipment and clothes from outdoor areas during spraying. If outdoor equipment and toys are exposed to pesticides, wash them with soap and water before using again.

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water. Always wash your produce thoroughly with water before cooking or eating.

The Health Department also is reminding New Yorkers that the most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

To reduce exposure to mosquitoes, the Health Department recommends that you:

Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.

To report standing water, calling 311 or visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.

To obtain more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit http://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/mosquitoes.page