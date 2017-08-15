Cameras Will Keep Old-Age Home Residents Safe, Says Health Minister

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 6:14 am |

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A bill to require the installation of surveillance cameras in old-age homes will be among the first bills to be considered by the Knesset when it returns to work in the fall session. The law, authored by Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, is designed to prevent elderly residents of these homes from being harmed by staff, as has happened several times in recent months.

“The images we have seen are shocking,” Minister Rabbi Litzman said. “No person with a heart can remain unmoved by the suffering of those who are helpless. With this technological solution, we will be able to prevent such events. We will enact this solution immediately. Institutions that do not install cameras will not receive a license to operate.”

In recent months, there have been numerous reports of workers mistreating elderly residents of nursing homes and old-age homes. Many institutions hire foreign workers who do not know Hebrew well, and in some cases elderly residents of these homes were beaten or left for hours without food or care. “Together with other ministers we will push this program forward,” said Minister Rabbi Litzman. “We will defend the safety and honor of our grandfathers and grandmothers,” he added.