Big Tree Falls in Central Park, Injuring Woman and 3 Children

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) -

The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital after a tree fell in Central Park. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Rescuers were called mid-morning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.

A witness told WABC that a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said the woman was with two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

The ages of the children were not known.