Big Tree Falls in Central Park, Injuring Woman and 3 Children

The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital after a tree fell in Central Park. The injuries are not life-threatening.
Rescuers were called mid-morning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.
A witness told WABC that a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said the woman was with two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.
The ages of the children were not known.
Updated Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm