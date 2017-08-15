Alternate Side Parking Ending on Some Midwood Streets on Shabbos

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 6:19 pm |

BROOKLYN - Alternate side parking regulations will be moved at several Midwood streets from Shabbos to weekdays so that drivers can park their cars on these blocks and not need to move them on weekends, Councilman David Greenfield announced Tuesday.

The affected streets are Avenue M from Coney Island Avenue to Ocean Avenue; Avenue J from East 12th Street to East 17th Street; Elm Avenue from Bay Avenue to 18th Street and from 14th Street to 15th Street; and Coney Island Avenue from Avenue I to Avenue K.

The move, made by the city’s department of transportation, follows another Shabbos-friendly change earlier this year. More than 1,000 MuniMeters in Boro Park and Flatbush were changed to allow prepayment up to four-hours in advance on Fridays, instead of the usual hour.

“This is such an important issue to me as a councilman because parking spaces are so scarce in our neighborhoods,” Greenfield said. “Not only are there more observant Jews here than anywhere else in the world, but more people use cars here than almost anywhere else in New York City.”

Greenfield thanked Community Board 14 District Manager Shawn Campbell and Councilman Chaim Deutsch for their support.