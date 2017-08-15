Abbas Sends Congrats to Kim Jong-Un on ‘Liberation Day’

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 2:21 pm |

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

YERUSHALAYIM - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas sent best wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as the country marked “Liberation Day” on Tuesday.

“The Korean people offered the most precious sacrifices for their freedom and dignity,” says Abbas, in a telegram to Kim, according to the PA’s official news outlet Wafa.

Abbas expresses his appreciation for North Korea’s “firm solidarity in support of the rights [of the Palestinian] people and its just struggle to end the occupation and establish our independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Abbas also expresses wishes for Kim’s “health and happiness,” for North Korean “prosperity” and for the “historic relationship between Palestine and North Korea to further develop.”

In a separate message, Abbas offered congratulations to the leader of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, on his nation’s own Liberation Day.