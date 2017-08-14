Tragic Murder: Jewish Man Fatally Stabbed During Parking Spot Dispute in Brooklyn

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:26 am |

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old frum man was fatally stabbed and his brother wounded by a man who had blocked their driveway overnight Sunday in Brooklyn.

The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.

The Dahan’s driveway was blocked, and they was trying to figure out who the car belonged to when the car’s owner finally returned. A brawl broke out, and at some point, a knife was pulled. Both brothers were stabbed.

Omari Dahan, 23, z”l, who was stabbed in the chest, was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital where he later passed away. His 29-year-old brother, yet to be named, was treated for a stab wound to his arm and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the two attackers fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta. No arrests have been made.

Volunteers from Misaskim are overseeing that the niftar receives proper kavod hames, and are waiting for the NYC Medical Examiner to clear the body for kevurah.

A source in Misaskim told Hamodia that the levayah is presumed to be held later Monday in new York, and will continue to Eretz Yisrael.

He noted that, lo aleinu, the Dahan family has been struck with several tragedies. In 2009, the father, Shlomo, died in a desperate attempt to rescue his son Harel from the deadly fumes of an 18-foot-deep cesspool at a Queens sewage plant. They were overcome by toxic fumes of a putrid well at a waste transfer station at a Queens sewage plant where they were working. The father and brother were buried in Zichron Yaakov in Eretz Yisrael.

Baruch Dayan Haemes.