Soldier Lightly Wounded in Rock Attack

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 3:18 am |

A gun seized in a raid on a warehouse owned by a weapons merchant in Yatta, Sunday night. (IDF Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - Early Monday, an IDF soldier was lightly injured when Arab rioters threw stones and bricks at an army patrol. The incident occurred in Akabat Jabbar, near Jericho. The soldier was treated at the scene and taken for further treatment to a hospital in Jerusalem.

Overnight Sunday, IDF soldiers raided a weapons cache in the Arab village of Beit Sahour, near Yerushalayim. In addition, soldiers raided a warehouse owned by a weapons merchant in Yatta, an Arab town near Chevron. All the weapons were confiscated, and the Arabs who had them were arrested

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.