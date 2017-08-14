Regional Briefs – August 14, 2017

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7:58 pm |

Going Green: Man Keeps Title of Kale-Eating Champ

HAMBURG, N.Y. – When it comes to chowing down on kale, Gideon Oji is once again the top dog, gulping down 22 16-ounce bowls in eight minutes during Sunday’s Kale Yeah! Competition, The Associated Press reported. The kale was served raw with oil and vinegar at the contest billed as the world’s healthiest eating competition.

Donor Funds Repair of Vandalized Food Truck

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. – A couple whose food truck used to support Wounded Warriors was vandalized received an offer of up $10,000 to fix it by an anonymous benefactor, WCBS reported. The donor, a retiree, says she read the story about Ricardo Salazar’s truck and decided to donate her vacation money.

West Point Gets First Black Woman to Lead Cadets

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Simone Askew made history Monday as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line of basic training at the U.S. Military Academy, The Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old Virginian attained the highest rank in the cadet chain of command.

Crane Climber Arrested After Scaling Skyscraper

NEW YORK – A thrill-seeker was arrested Sunday for climbing to the top of a 71-floor construction crane and videotaping himself, The Associated Press reported. Andrew Liu, 25, faced charges of burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass for his Friday escapade.

Teens Arrested for Roaming Unfinished Tappan Zee

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – Three teens were arrested after they posted a video show of them trespassing on the Tappan Zee Bridge that’s under construction, the Journal News reported. The trio roamed around for about five minutes.