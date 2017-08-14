Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Bnei Brak, One Death

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm |

The scene of the collapsed bridge. (Ichud Hatzalah)

YERUSHALAYIM - Update (5:30 PM): Magen David Adom has confirmed the death of the 60-year-old driver of the truck.

Previously: A pedestrian bridge collapsed on top of a truck on the outskirts of Bnei Brak Monday evening, seriously injuring the driver and another person, according to media reports.

The structure, known as the Coca-Cola Bridge for its proximity to the local bottling plant, traverses Highway 4 near Givat Shmuel.

The driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle after the bridge came down on top of it when the truck hit the bridge.

At last report, large numbers of rescue personnel were working to extricate them from the wreckage, but were waiting for a crane to arrive to move parts of the concrete structure that had fallen on the driver’s cab.

Magen David Adom paramedics said the driver was in serious condition. The condition of the other person was unclear. The truck was described by one MDA member as “completely crushed.”

The Netivei Yisrael National Transport Infrastructure Company said the bridge collapse was caused when the truck’s crane, which was raised to an illegal height, smashed into the bridge, according to Arutz Sheva.

Hatzalah paramedic Menachem Amsili told Arutz Sheva: “As he drove through the interchange in the direction of Rishon LeTzion, I ran into a bottleneck. I got out, and when I heard that the bridge had collapsed and people were hurt, I rushed over with my medical kit. There I joined other emergency responders who had come to the assistance of the two people” trapped under the wreckage of the bridge and the truck.

A police officer was also lightly injured in the accident and received first aid at the scene.

Meanwhile, the highway was blocked in both directions.

Deputy commander of the Dan region, Daniel Hadad, told Ynet that work at the site will continue through the night. “We have long hours of work ahead of us before the roadway can be returned to normal,” he said.