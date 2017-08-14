Egged Inaugurates 25 Electric Buses on Haifa Routes

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:45 am |

An Egged bus. (RickP)

YERUSHALAYIM - Egged has put into service 25 buses that run on electric power, the first time that such buses will run on regular routes. As such, the company said, it is joining a worldwide trend of bus companies that are switching to alternative energy sources to run bus fleets.

The buses will run on regular routes in the Haifa area. The buses are equipped with batteries that will allow them to run about 250 kilometers a day, sufficient to run their routes for the full day, according to the company. Most of the buses were manufactured in China by the BYD company, while the rest were made by Golden Dragon, another Chinese firm.

Commenting on the new program, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said that “our office has been advancing the use of electric vehicles in order to reduce air pollution. Electric buses contribute a great deal to an improved environment and an increased quality of life, and it also improves the experience of riders with a cleaner and quieter ride.”

Environment Minister Ze’ev Elkin said that “air pollution from public transportation is one of the greatest threats to the environment in Israel. 2,200 people die annually from air pollution in Israel, half of those caused directly by public transportation pollution. We are investing over NIS 370 million in projects that will further reduce air pollution.”