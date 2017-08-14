BREAKING: Car Plows Into Crowd in Pizzeria in France; 2 Dead, 11 Injured

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm |

French gendarmes maintain a roadblock east of Paris following the car-ramming attach Monday night. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

(Hamodia/AP) - A car plowing into a pizzeria in La Ferté Sous-Jouarre, France, about 40 miles east of Paris, killing two people and wounding at least 11 Monday night



The two people killed were a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother, according to French police and French media reports. Of the 11 injured, at least three are in critical condition.

France’s Interior Ministry spokesman, Pierre-Henry Brandet, speaking on BFM-TV, said that the driver, who was arrested following the incident, was apparently suicidal and the incident is not believed linked to terrorism.

The driver, who was born in 1985, was believed to have tried to take his own life just last week.